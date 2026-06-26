Gibbons, Alta. residents vote by a large majority to remain a town

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Residents in the town of Gibbons have had their say on whether they should remain a town or dissolve into a hamlet governed by Sturgeon Country and they have voted, by a large majority, to remain a town.

Voters in Gibbons, located about 30 kilometres north of Edmonton, cast their ballots on Wednesday and Thursday.

The results, announced Friday morning, show that 68.5 per cent of voters say they wish to remain a town.

In an interview with Global News, Coun. Ashley Morrison described the outcome as “heartwarming for all of us on council” and “a commitment by the community to place their confidence in us.”

The results of the vote are non-binding, but Morrison said she is hopeful the province’s minister of municipal affairs, Dani Williams, will honour them.

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“He has indicated to us that he will respect the citizens’ decisions for the community and that he will stand behind us, so we are hoping that continues to be the case and that he will stand by his word,” said Morrison.

View image in full screen Councillor Ashley Morrison described the results of the vote as “heartwarming.” Global News

The vote followed months of debate and uncertainty over Gibbons’ financial future.

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Following last October’s municipal election, the town’s new councillors were faced with an unexpected debt load of $15.3 million.

In February, council told residents it was at risk of insolvency.

The results of a review of the town’s finances, conducted by the provincial government, suggested residents could face a tax increase of between 30 and 42 per cent.

However, some members of council have pushed back, saying the figures were based on outdated information and have created unnecessary concern among residents.

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Despite the results of the vote, the provincial government will have the final say.