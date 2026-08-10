Liberal MP Shaun Chen says he’s resigning over ‘significant’ health issues

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Liberal MP Shaun Chen says he plans to resign at the end of this week.

The Scarborough North MP issued a statement on social media today saying injuries sustained in a car accident in late 2025 have prevented him from travelling to Ottawa as often as the job requires.

Chen was first elected in 2015 after serving as the chair of the Toronto District School Board.

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In a statement, Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Chen for his advocacy for young people and his work to combat racism.

Chen’s resignation is the latest in a growing list of MPs vacating their seat this summer.

Chen said he plans to resign on Saturday.

More to come…