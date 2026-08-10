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Politics

Liberal MP Shaun Chen says he’s resigning over ‘significant’ health issues

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2026 12:31 pm
1 min read
The Peace tower is framed by trees on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Peace tower is framed by trees on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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Liberal MP Shaun Chen says he plans to resign at the end of this week.

The Scarborough North MP issued a statement on social media today saying injuries sustained in a car accident in late 2025 have prevented him from travelling to Ottawa as often as the job requires.

Chen was first elected in 2015 after serving as the chair of the Toronto District School Board.

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In a statement, Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Chen for his advocacy for young people and his work to combat racism.

Chen’s resignation is the latest in a growing list of MPs vacating their seat this summer.

Chen said he plans to resign on Saturday.

More to come…

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