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Crime

Winnipeg Coun. Russ Wyatt facing charges, including sexual assault

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 5:01 pm
1 min read
Russ Wyatt attended council meetings at Winnipeg City Hall after police released information related to his other sexual assault charge this spring. View image in full screen
Russ Wyatt attended council meetings at Winnipeg City Hall after police released information related to his other sexual assault charge this spring. Global News
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Russ Wyatt, the Winnipeg city councillor for Transcona, is facing new charges, including sexual assault, police said.

His latest charges are related to a man that he met in July of 2023, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). It said the two met in person on multiple occasions.

On one of those occasions, at a home in southwest Winnipeg, the victim alleges he was provided with an illicit drug and sexually assaulted, WPS said. Police did not provide a date for the incident.

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The 56-year-old city councillor was arrested Monday, Winnipeg police said.

Wyatt has been charged with sexual assault and administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm. He was released pending a future court appearance.

Wyatt was also charged with sexual assault in March. He was removed from the council committees he was a member of in April after a 14-0 vote.

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He also faced sexual assault charges in 2018. Those charges were stayed.

Wyatt has been released on an undertaking

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg city councillor accused of sexual assault removed from committees'
Winnipeg city councillor accused of sexual assault removed from committees

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