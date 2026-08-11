Winnipeg Coun. Russ Wyatt facing charges, including sexual assault

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Russ Wyatt, the Winnipeg city councillor for Transcona, is facing new charges, including sexual assault, police said.

His latest charges are related to a man that he met in July of 2023, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). It said the two met in person on multiple occasions.

On one of those occasions, at a home in southwest Winnipeg, the victim alleges he was provided with an illicit drug and sexually assaulted, WPS said. Police did not provide a date for the incident.

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The 56-year-old city councillor was arrested Monday, Winnipeg police said.

Wyatt has been charged with sexual assault and administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm. He was released pending a future court appearance.

Wyatt was also charged with sexual assault in March. He was removed from the council committees he was a member of in April after a 14-0 vote.

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He also faced sexual assault charges in 2018. Those charges were stayed.

Wyatt has been released on an undertaking