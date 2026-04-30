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Politics

Winnipeg city councillor accused of sexual assault removed from committees

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 3:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault'
Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault
RELATED: Winnipeg city councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault – Mar 25, 2026
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Russ Wyatt, the Winnipeg city councillor accused of sexual assault, was removed from city committees he sits on at a council meeting on Thursday.

The vote on whether Wyatt will be allowed to remain on the seven committees was passed with 14 votes to zero. This recommendation to remove the city councillor for Transcona was put forth by the executive policy committee — a group of city councillors who make up the mayor’s inner cabinet.

Wyatt was appointed to the committees last November. He sat on the standing policy committee on property and development, the Winnipeg food council, the Transcona Museum Board, the Winnipeg housing rehabilitation corporation and the city’s public library board.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Scott Gillingham amended the motion to also remove Wyatt from the Transcona Business Improvement Zone Board and the Transcona West Joint Venture Agreement Management Committee.

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“Although the mayor and I might disagree on encampments and how we’re managing it, I think this is one thing we can agree on,” Coun. Cindy Gilroy said at the meeting.

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“This isn’t an accusation. This is something that right now the courts feel there is enough evidence for it to go to a court,” she added.

None of the allegations against Wyatt have been proven in court.

Now, the city clerk is tasked with co-ordinating with the speaker to help determine who will fill the newly emptied seats.

Before the topic was formally brought forward, Wyatt excused himself from council chambers for its discussion and vote.

“I believe in the rule of law — and I believe that I am presumed innocent before the rule of law. Out of respect for this chamber, I don’t want to participate in an item which I believe is partisan and political,” said Wyatt as he stood and spoke to the council.

Wyatt is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a man late last year. He was arrested and charged by the Winnipeg Police Service in March.

Winnipeg’s charter does not say city councillors who are charged with crimes must be removed from the regular council until the court delivers a verdict and sentence. Crimes punishable by five years or more of imprisonment meet the criteria for council to vote on if a member is allowed to sit in the chambers.

Sexual assault holds a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the Criminal Code.

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The councillor was also accused of sexual assault in 2018, which resulted in a stay of proceedings.

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