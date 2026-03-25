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Crime

Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police charge Russ Wyatt with sexual assault'
Winnipeg police charge Russ Wyatt with sexual assault
RELATED: In 2018, Winnipeg police charge Russ Wyatt with sexual assault, this charge was stayed – Jul 11, 2018
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Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, Global News has learned.

Winnipeg police say a man reported a sexual assault to them in February.

The man said he had met another man online in December, and they met in person more than once, according to a news release from Winnipeg police.

The complainant said he was given an illicit drug and sexually assaulted at one of those meetings at a home on the east side of Winnipeg.

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Police say after he left, the complainant sought medical attention.

Wyatt, who is the councillor for Transcona, was arrested yesterday and charged with sexual assault and administering a noxious thing with intent to aggrieve or annoy.

He was released on an undertaking.

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Global News has contacted Wyatt and the office of Mayor Scott Gillingham for comment.

Wyatt was previously charged with sexual assault in 2018 after a six-month investigation. The alleged incident involved a woman who said she was assaulted at a home in the city that winter.

The charge from 2018 was stayed, meaning the case was paused. The Crown could have proceeded if new evidence came to light, but the allegation was never tried in court.

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