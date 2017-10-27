Marney Blunt

Anchor/Reporter

Marney grew up just outside of Stonewall, MB. She is a graduate of the Creative Communications joint-degree program at the University of Winnipeg and Red River College.

Marney worked at various local newspapers and news wires in Manitoba and Ontario before making the switch over to television news. She worked as a chase producer and reporter at CTV News Winnipeg before moving north to work as a news anchor at CJDC-TV News in Dawson Creek, BC. She started at Global News in June 2017.

In her spare time, Marney can be found doing anything outdoors. She loves fishing, snowboarding, hiking, spending time at the family cottage in the Whiteshell Provincial Park and looking after her horse. She also enjoys listening to Tom Petty and attending as many classic rock concerts as she possibly can.