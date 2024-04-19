Menu

Canada

Winnipeg Jets’ anthem singer sharing passion for music in arena and in the classroom

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Stacey Nattrass teaching her music class at Garden City Collegiate. View image in full screen
Stacey Nattrass teaching her music class at Garden City Collegiate. Marney Blunt / Global News
She’s the familiar voice that fills the Canada Life Centre every Jets game.

Stacey Nattrass has been the Winnipeg Jets’ anthem singer ever since the team returned in 2011. Nattrass, who previously sang anthems for the Manitoba Moose, says she was over the moon when the NHL came calling.

“I hit the roof, literally. Jumped up and down in my basement, almost hit my head,” Nattrass laughed. “I still pinch myself.”

Nattrass’ passion for music is deep-rooted. She comes from a musical family and it’s not only her evening gig, but also her day job.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Nattrass has been a music teacher at Garden City Collegiate for over two decades.

“I just love passing along my love of music and my knowledge of music to young people, and it’s a joy everyday hearing them sing,” she said.

Her moonlighting as the Jets’ anthem singer also comes as a surprise to many of her students, she says.

“Before I was married, Nattrass was the name I would go by at school, but at school I go by Ms. Brown,” Nattrass said. “And so most of the students don’t put it together. In fact, I have very surprised kids coming in, even kids I’ve had for over a year, saying ‘I saw you on TV last night – you do that?!'”

Nattrass says she loves hearing the crowd cheer and sing along with her, something she says is electrified come whiteout season.

“There’s also a whole other level at the playoffs. Like, people sing along,” she said. “At a regular season Jets game you can hear people singing along to O’Canada. But at the playoff games, they are loud. it’s like a choir. Big choir.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

