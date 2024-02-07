Menu

Canada

City of Winnipeg to release preliminary budget Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg budget preview'
City of Winnipeg budget preview
On Wednesday, the city will table its next multi-year budget. Here's what you can expect.
The City of Winnipeg is set to unveil its financial plans for the near future when it tables its preliminary multi-year budget on Wednesday afternoon.

The budget, which will be brought forward by members of the executive policy committee at 2 p.m., will then go through a review process at committee meetings next month, followed by a review by council March 20.

While the full details of the budget will be revealed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s finance chair says three major projects will not be announced this year — updates to Kenaston Boulevard, widening of the Chief Peguis Trail and replacing the Arlington Bridge.

“I guess it’s a bit of a spoiler alert…. There’ll be no new budget announcement that we’re going forward with any of those three today,” Coun. Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“That said, we’re ready to work with the province and the federal government — we have studies coming forward indicating what the economic return is on Chief (Peguis) and on Kenaston, and an engineering study on the full condition assessment on Arlington.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge more than just infrastructure'
Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge more than just infrastructure

City property taxes — which Browaty called some of the lowest nationwide — are expected to hold steady at a 3.5 per cent increase.

“It’s a whole balance of where we’ve made decisions to modernize services, where we’ve looked at ways to better align with today’s priorities.

“I don’t think it’s a bad budget … I think it’s going to work for Winnipeggers.”

Browaty says he’s also optimistic about provincial funding coming back after the freeze.

Stay tuned to 680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg for a breakdown of the preliminary numbers and what they mean for you, beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg marks 150 years since first council meeting'
City of Winnipeg marks 150 years since first council meeting
