Donald Trump is chopping up one of his suits to sell with his trading cards

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 2:06 pm
2 min read
Donald Trump is cutting up the suit he wore to debate Joe Biden and selling it alongside his digital trading cards. View image in full screen
Donald Trump is cutting up the suit he wore to debate Joe Biden (L) and selling it alongside his digital trading cards. Getty Images
Donald Trump is back to shilling digital trading cards, but this time the Republican presidential nominee is attempting to sweeten the deal for some prospective buyers by throwing in a literal piece of the suit he was wearing when he debated President Joe Biden in June.

Earlier this week, Trump posted a video to social media announcing he would be releasing another round of his “baseball card” NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

“By popular demand, I’m doing a new series of Trump digital trading cards,” Trump said. “You all know what they are, we’ve had a lot of fun with them.”

The cards, named the America First collection, feature 50 new images of Trump, and depict the former president in a variety of poses, including “Supertrump” and “Crypto President.” He’s also shown as a boxer and an Iron Man-style superhero and one features him holding bitcoins.

“You know they call me the crypto president,” Trump explained in the video. “I don’t know if that’s true or not but a lot of people are saying that.”

Some of the latest trading cards Donald Trump is selling. View image in full screen
Some of the latest trading cards Donald Trump is selling. CollectTrumpCards.com

It’s the fourth round of NFTs Trump has dropped since December 2022. A previous collection included “Mugshot Edition NFTs,” and previous versions of the cards depicted Trump as George Washington and posing with a lion wearing a crown.

The digital trading cards cost US$99 (about $133) each. But hardcore collectors who commit to buying 15 or more of the cards will receive a physical card that includes a piece of Trump’s debate suit. Those with even deeper wallets, who are willing to purchase 75 NFTs, will get a chance to win entrance to a gala dinner with Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

Click to play video: 'Trump, Biden argue over who is the better golfer during presidential debate'
Trump, Biden argue over who is the better golfer during presidential debate
Although NFTs have traditionally been associated with cryptocurrency, these cards can also be purchased by credit card.

“People are calling it the ‘knock-out suit,’” Trump said in the video, explaining the details of his latest money-making venture. “I don’t know about that but that’s what they’re calling it.

An example of how the piece of Trump's suit will be affixed to the physical trading card. View image in full screen
An example of how the piece of Trump’s suit will be affixed to the physical trading card. CollectTrumpCards.com

“We’ll cut up the knock-out suit, and you’re going to get a piece of it and we’ll be randomly autographing five of them, a true collector’s item, this is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren.”

It’s the latest in Trump’s vast collection of branded merchandise and memorabilia, but not the first time he’s chopped up one of his suits to sell online; last year he began selling pieces of the suit he wore when he was arrested and had his mugshot taken in an Atlanta jail.

In 2022, Trump introduced his first collection of digital trading cards, which included a picture of himself in a superhero costume. Despite being widely mocked online, the cards sold out in less than a day, making Trump millions.

Click to play video: 'Biden had ‘bad night’ at presidential debate — not Alzheimer’s or dementia: White House'
Biden had ‘bad night’ at presidential debate — not Alzheimer’s or dementia: White House
