Canada

Federal Court to review public service’s return to office mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Summer of discontent’: PSAC blasts Trudeau government for change to in-office mandate'
‘Summer of discontent’: PSAC blasts Trudeau government for change to in-office mandate
RELATED: Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the federal workers' union, criticized the government on Wednesday for changing its remote work mandate without consulting the union first. The government is calling for an increase to in-office shifts for public servants — and PSAC said if the mandate isn't withdrawn, 'the Trudeau Liberal government better prepare itself for a summer of discontent.' – May 8, 2024
The Federal Court has agreed to review the federal government’s decision to mandate public servants return to the office three days per week.

The mandate, which is set to begin on Sept. 9, was made by the federal government in May to the ire of the union tasked with representing the workers.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada took its concerns to the Federal Court, which agreed to hear the case in a decision released Thursday.

Click to play video: 'CRA reaches tentative deal with feds to end strike'
CRA reaches tentative deal with feds to end strike
Trending Now

Union president Sharon DeSousa says the decision is an “important win for federal workers fighting for a fair and transparent approach to telework.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union says the hearing will be a “major step” for workers looking for transparency around the decision to return workers to the office.

The Treasury Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

