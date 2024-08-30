Federal Court to review public service’s return to office mandate

See more sharing options

The Federal Court has agreed to review the federal government’s decision to mandate public servants return to the office three days per week.

The mandate, which is set to begin on Sept. 9, was made by the federal government in May to the ire of the union tasked with representing the workers.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada took its concerns to the Federal Court, which agreed to hear the case in a decision released Thursday.

Union president Sharon DeSousa says the decision is an “important win for federal workers fighting for a fair and transparent approach to telework.”

The union says the hearing will be a “major step” for workers looking for transparency around the decision to return workers to the office.

The Treasury Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.