Johnny Gaudreau’s wife posts on social media for first time since his death

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife paid tribute to her late husband in a pair of social media posts on Saturday, speaking out for the first time since the former Flames forward’s death.

Meridith Gaudreau shared family photos of Gaudreau in two separate Instagram posts as she praised him for being the “best dad” to their daughter Noa, one year old, and son Johnny, six months old. In another, she thanked her late husband for the best years of her life, calling herself the luckiest girl in the world for the time they spent together.

“I love you so, so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever,” she said in a post with numerous photos of the family.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. “The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

View image in full screen Johnny Gaudreau’s widow paid tribute to her late husband on Saturday in two Instagram posts. Instagram

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were both tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver just a day before the duo were to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

The brothers were riding their bicycles Thursday night near their childhood home in New Jersey when they were struck from behind by the driver, who is now facing charges in their deaths.

View image in full screen One of the photos Johnny Gaudreau’s widow shared on Instagram. Instagram

Flames fans, many wearing Gaudreau jerseys, continued to pay their respects by placing jerseys and hats on the steps of the Scotiabank Saddledome. Others placed Skittles and purple Gatorade bottles, Gaudreau’s favourite snacks.

Kimberly Brass, an avid Flames fan who said she was hit hard by the news, was still visibly emotional on Saturday while paying her respects.

“He just brought so much happiness to the Calgary Flames,” she said. “It’s so heartbreaking to see.”

Young Flames fan Dominic Primeau paid his respects at the Dome in his signed Gaudreau jersey on Saturday, saying he grew up watching his idol play hockey. He was emotional when sharing his love for the player.

“It’s a really big shock to me. I couldn’t believe it at first when my parents told me,” he said.

“I know that Johnny is loved. I’m proud that everyone is here supporting Johnny.”

Flames season ticket holder Tessa Macarthur paid her respects on Saturday, saying she felt like she was in a bad dream.

“He was such an exciting player to watch and it’s sad to see him and his brother leave this earth at such a young age,” she told Global News.

Officials have charged Sean Higgins, 43, of New Jersey, with two counts of vehicular homicide.