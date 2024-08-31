No start date for Supreme Court of Canada renovation amid lengthy relocation delay

Send this page to someone via email

Preparation of a temporary new home for the Supreme Court of Canada is three years behind schedule due to a series of unforeseen challenges.

At the same time, officials say there are no firm dates for beginning — or wrapping up — badly needed renovations to the top court’s stately permanent building on Ottawa’s Wellington Street.

A thorough revamp of the Supreme Court building had originally been set to take place between 2023 and 2028.

While the work took place, the court’s nine judges and staff would move across the street to the West Memorial Building.

However, the West Memorial — itself in desperate need of upgrades — won’t be ready before 2026, three years later than anticipated.

A budget of more than $1 billion had been earmarked for renewal of the two structures just west of Parliament Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

Rehabilitation of the Supreme Court building, which hasn’t been extensively updated since its completion more than 80 years ago, is currently in the planning stage, the Public Services and Procurement Department said in response to questions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are currently working on updating the construction cost estimate and developing detailed execution plans. A start date for construction has not yet been determined,” the department said.

“As the construction period for the rehabilitation of the Supreme Court of Canada Building has not been defined, the date that the Supreme Court of Canada can move back in has not been established.”

The West Memorial Building, part of Canada’s main Second World War memorial, was constructed in the 1950s. It has sat vacant since 2008 due to its poor condition, including the presence of hazardous materials.

The seven-storey building, constructed with limestone, granite and copper, is linked to the twin East Memorial Building by an elevated colonnade.

The refurbished West Memorial Building will have a grand hall featuring a large skylight made of glass and steel. A winding staircase will lead up to the courtroom, where nine angled arches — representing the number of judges — allow natural light from above to enter through glazed openings.

As in the existing Supreme Court building, there will also be rooms for Federal Court proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

Renovation of the structure began in 2020 but was not completed last year as expected due to delays flowing from the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex demands of the project.

The building’s structure required “significant redesign and remediation,” with substantially more structural beams needing reinforcement to meet current building codes, the department said.

The team also needed to remove additional hazardous materials and redesign mechanical and electrical components.

Efforts to speed up the process have included simplifying redesigns where possible and extending work hours, including weekend shifts, the department said.

The anticipated new date for the Supreme Court to move into the West Memorial Building is summer 2026.

Stéphanie Bachand, the Supreme Court’s executive legal officer, said there no concerns about the safety of those who work at the court.

The building is “stable and secure thanks to ongoing collaboration” from the Public Services and Procurement Department, she said.