Former Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in New Jersey collision

Former Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in a collision in New Jersey on Thursday night.

A statement from the New Jersey State Police said the brothers were riding their bikes in Salem County just before 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by an SUV.

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, 29, “sustained fatal injuries,” according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was “suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” police said. He was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto. He was taken into custody at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement early Friday morning that stated the league is “shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Gaudreau, a Salem, New Jersey native, was most recently a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the team said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

The team went on to say Gaudreau brought a genuine love of hockey with him everywhere he played.

“He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” the statement continued.

“Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.”

Gaudreau played with the Calgary Flames from 2013-2022.