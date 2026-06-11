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Canada

Canada’s privacy czar set to release report on Grok sexual deepfakes

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'AI misuse and exploitation concerns'
AI misuse and exploitation concerns
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The federal privacy commissioner is expected to release the results of his investigation of sexual deepfakes created by Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot on Thursday.

Philippe Dufresne launched an investigation in January to examine the proliferation of sexualized deepfakes created by Grok and shared on the X social media platform.

He said at the time the non-consensual use of personal information to create deepfakes, including intimate images, is growing and poses serious risks to privacy rights.

Click to play video: 'U.K. investigating X over Grok’s sexually explicit AI images'
U.K. investigating X over Grok’s sexually explicit AI images

The investigation looked at whether the companies involved are complying with privacy law and whether they obtained “valid consent” to collect, use and disclose personal information to create deepfakes, including explicit content.

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The wave of images drew a global backlash, with the U.K., the European Union and California launching investigations of their own.

In Canada, the Liberal government has introduced legislation that would criminalize non-consensual sexual deepfakes.

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