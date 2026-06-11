The Gordie Howe bridge opening is being delayed

The opening of the Gordie Howe bridge between Ontario and Michigan has been delayed, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney had said that the bridge would open by the end of this week, despite resistance from U.S. President Donald Trump.
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“Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues,” Chuck Andary, Interim CEO and and chief legal officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said.
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