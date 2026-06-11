Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. RG
    June 11, 2026 at 8:56 am

    What? some Truth coming from the media!! We all know Trump wasn’t going to let Carney open the bridge. Maybe that’s why some truth had to come out. Can’t wait until elections for Canada comes, we should shut down all media and start up new Honest media, not one that supports lies to tell the people.

  2. Narcissist much?
    June 11, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Who knew trump would delay?
    trump doesn’t have to be IN the news.
    trump needs to BE the news.
    Daily.
    He’s clearly nuts, with his gold statues of himself and Jesus imitations.
    He wants it named after himself.

  3. tired
    June 11, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Of course ol’ Donny has to continue ruining everything

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The Gordie Howe bridge opening is being delayed

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 8:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Symbol of cooperation’: Carney lauds long-awaited opening of Gordie Howe bridge'
‘Symbol of cooperation’: Carney lauds long-awaited opening of Gordie Howe bridge
WATCH ABOVE: ‘Symbol of cooperation’: Carney lauds long-awaited opening of Gordie Howe bridge
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The opening of the Gordie Howe bridge between Ontario and Michigan has been delayed, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney had said that the bridge would open by the end of this week, despite resistance from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues,” Chuck Andary, Interim CEO and and chief legal officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said.

More to come

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices