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6 comments

  1. Rich Broke
    June 9, 2026 at 10:36 am

    “@Anonymous ” down at the bottom stating the day with a cup of TDS and blurting out nonsense while calling it facts.

    Definitely a member of the Elbozo Circus.

  2. Canadian Citizen
    June 9, 2026 at 10:29 am

    I have to agree with “Ohio Resident”.

    Bang On Assessment !!! Well Said !!! Especially the part about the “Communists” but we call them Liberals here in Canada .

  3. Ohio Resident
    June 9, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Lots of Americans are now boycotting Canada and for good reasons. Canada likes to bad mouth the USA and blame us for all their problems. I found Canada way too communist when I visited in the past.

  4. Yankee Doodle
    June 9, 2026 at 10:17 am

    @Anon. Canada paid for it as USA/Michigan didn’t want to as they don’t need it. Canada wants to increase its acess to the USA as its economy is in free fall. The only G20 country currently in a recession Beggars can’t be choosers.

  5. Anonymous
    June 9, 2026 at 10:11 am

    The US owes Canada, Trump! We paid for the bridge because your country could not afford it. Get your facts straight you orange brainless buffoon!!!

  6. Anonymous
    June 9, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Trump can go suck Putins coc

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Canada

Gordie Howe bridge opens this week, Carney says after Trump vowed block

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Symbol of cooperation’: Carney lauds long-awaited opening of Gordie Howe bridge'
‘Symbol of cooperation’: Carney lauds long-awaited opening of Gordie Howe bridge
WATCH ABOVE: ‘Symbol of cooperation’: Carney lauds long-awaited opening of Gordie Howe bridge
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The Gordie Howe International Bridge between Canada and the United States will open at the end of this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

“It’s positive news,” Carney said when asked about an update on the bridge.

“The bridge will be open at the end of the week. (It is) a symbol, but also a fact of cooperation between our countries. Great for Canadians going across the border, Americans coming across the border, and for commerce,” Carney said.

The future of the bridge was thrown into jeopardy when U.S. President Donald Trump said in February that he will block the opening of a new bridge and trade route connecting Ontario and Michigan until the United States is “compensated for everything we have given” Canada.

Click to play video: 'Why is Trump threatening to block the Gordie Howe bridge from opening?'
Why is Trump threatening to block the Gordie Howe bridge from opening?

On Tuesday, Carney said that the bridge would be open soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just want to salute those who constructed it on both sides, and looking forward to getting it done,” he said.

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The bridge will serve as a new crossing within the busy Ontario-Michigan trade corridor and aims to ease traffic on the nearby Ambassador Bridge.

The Canadian government funded the entire project, which will be publicly owned by both Canada and Michigan.

About a third of all trade between the U.S. and Canada occurs between Detroit and Windsor.

— with files from Global’s Sean Boynton

 

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