Gordie Howe bridge opens this week, Carney says after Trump vowed block

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The Gordie Howe International Bridge between Canada and the United States will open at the end of this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

“It’s positive news,” Carney said when asked about an update on the bridge.

“The bridge will be open at the end of the week. (It is) a symbol, but also a fact of cooperation between our countries. Great for Canadians going across the border, Americans coming across the border, and for commerce,” Carney said.

The future of the bridge was thrown into jeopardy when U.S. President Donald Trump said in February that he will block the opening of a new bridge and trade route connecting Ontario and Michigan until the United States is “compensated for everything we have given” Canada.

2:15 Why is Trump threatening to block the Gordie Howe bridge from opening?

On Tuesday, Carney said that the bridge would be open soon.

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“I just want to salute those who constructed it on both sides, and looking forward to getting it done,” he said.

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The bridge will serve as a new crossing within the busy Ontario-Michigan trade corridor and aims to ease traffic on the nearby Ambassador Bridge.

The Canadian government funded the entire project, which will be publicly owned by both Canada and Michigan.

About a third of all trade between the U.S. and Canada occurs between Detroit and Windsor.

— with files from Global’s Sean Boynton