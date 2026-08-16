Search ongoing for missing pilot in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes region

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A massive rescue operation is ongoing in Ontario as crews search for an overdue aircraft.

Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said in a post on X on Sunday that the search was ongoing in the Kawartha Lakes region of southern Ontario near Balsam Lake.

The pilot, David Douglas, was last seen when he left Oshawa Executive Airport at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Durham Regional Police issued a request for the public’s assistance later that day, stating Douglas had planned to arrive back at the airport about an hour later.

“He did not return as expected and has not been located,” a news release issued on behalf of the family said.

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Douglas was flying a light blue and yellow amateur-built aircraft.

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The family is asking people in the cottage area to come forward if they saw anything that might lead to Douglas’ location.

“Anyone who heard an aircraft flying unusually low on Friday morning, or heard an engine change pitch or stop, should call 911,” the release said, adding anyone with camera footage from Friday is asked to preserve it and call 911.

Richard Wiltshire, a cousin of Douglas, told Global News in an interview that the 73-year-old is a long-time pilot and leisure flyer.

“This trip is, my understanding, this trip is quite normal for him to go on a flight,” Wiltshire said. “We want him home, we want him safe with his family again.”

The pilot is described as five-foot-seven in height with a slim build. He has black/grey hair and a mustache, police said.