Family of Penticton’s Taig Savage says it has given up on justice after manslaughter plea

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The family of Taig Savage says it has lost faith in the justice system after one of the people accused in his killing pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The youth, who cannot be named, entered the guilty plea Friday, potentially facing a much shorter sentence than if convicted of second-degree murder.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the maximum sentence for manslaughter is three years, compared to seven years for second-degree murder.

“We were horrified,” said Tracey Savage, Taig’s mother. “It came really fast, out of nowhere.”

Savage was 22 years old when he was found unresponsive on the sports field at Penticton Secondary School on Sept. 5, 2021. He died a short time later.

Two years after his death, four people were charged with second-degree murder. Three of the accused were minors.

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Savage’s family says the plea deal is particularly difficult coming just one day before the fifth anniversary of his death.

“It’s like a slap in the face,” Savage said. “I don’t feel that the lesson will be broad enough to have an impact that killing my son had.”

Savage added that the family no longer believes it will get the justice it has been seeking.

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“Taig lost a fight that night. He lost his life in it and I do believe he lost in the justice system as well,” she said. “So there are two fights and both are losses for us.”

Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservative MP Helena Konanz is also criticizing the length of time it has taken for the case to move through the courts.

She called the outcome frustrating.

“Incredible frustration, sadness, and anger, Konanz told Global News. “It’s insulting to our entire community, especially to the family.”

2:04 Investigators plead for witnesses to come forward in Taig Savage death

The federal government has moved to toughen Canada’s bail and sentencing laws, but Konanz said more needs to be done to strengthen the justice system.

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“There’s a lot of rhetoric, and we’re not seeing a lot happen,” Konanz said. “It’s too late here for Taig, for his family, but there’s a lot of young people out there and there’s a lot of families that want to feel safe.

The only adult charged in the case, Isaac Jack, is scheduled to go to trial next spring.

The trials for the other two youths are scheduled to begin next week.

Savage said she’s concerned those cases could also end in plea bargains.

“I don’t have any faith anymore in the judicial system at all,” she said.

Savage described her late son as being very caring with a good spirit.

“He was so big in a room, like you couldn’t, you couldn’t miss him. I mean, his voice was loud. He was dramatic. He was just a little guy and he had such a big aura about him,” Savage said.