Sask. teen faces terrorism charges related to ‘764’ group: RCMP

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A Saskatchewan teenager has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences in connection to the 764 Network terror group.

The 18-year-old’s arrest is the result of an investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Alberta that began on Sept. 24. Police received a report about a Telegram user who allegedly posted a series of videos depicting real-world activity as a 764 member.

Police found the user was also referenced in numerous 764-related chatrooms on Discord and Telegram.

As a result of the INSET investigation, the teen has been charged with participation in activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity and commission of offence for a terrorist group contrary to multiple sections of the Criminal Code.

The teen from Yorkton, Sask., was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Tuesday.

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The 764 Network was designated as a terrorist entity in Canada in December 2025. Police say it targets children and teens through online gaming platforms, social media and mobile apps, including Discord, Telegram, Roblox and Minecraft.

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Authorities have alleged the group seeks to manipulate and recruit youth by spreading propaganda and encouraging violent acts both online and offline.

This can include teens using mobile apps such as Discord, Telegram or other encrypted platforms that prevent parental visibility. Advocates warn concerning signs include dropping grades in school, being excessively moody and on edge or becoming more isolated.

Police say the group coerces youth to participate in acts involving child sexual abuse and exploitation, self-harm and the torture of animals.

The RCMP has urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

In recent months, other teens in Canada have also been accused of terrorism offences related to the group, with a 17-year-old from Lethbridge arrested Sept. 3.

That teen was accused of committing crimes related to terrorism, child sexual abuse and exploitation material and animal cruelty. The teen was allegedly involved in the 764 Network, RCMP said in announcing the charges.

A 15-year-old in Alberta was arrested for similar offences last year, with police alleging at the time the Edmonton-area teen was planning to commit offences related to 764.

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RCMP have made efforts over the years to also crack down on people trying to coerce youth, including an arrest this year.

A 26-year-old man from Quebec City was arrested in April on terrorism-related charges after an investigation into alleged online activity linked to 764.

Police said that the man promoted the violent ideology of the group through a Telegram channel, publishing graphic and disturbing material intended to engage and recruit others.

—with files from Global News’ Karen Bartko and Alessia Simona Maratta