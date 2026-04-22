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Crime

Quebec man faces terrorism charges in alleged promotion of extremist network

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 3:45 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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RCMP say a 26-year-old man from the Quebec City area is facing terrorism-related charges after an investigation into alleged online activity linked to the extremist 764 network.

In a release Wednesday, police say Jeffrey Roussel promoted the violent ideology of the group through a Telegram channel, publishing graphic and disturbing material intended to inspire and recruit others.

The investigation alleges the content was distributed online with the aim of radicalizing individuals.

Authorities say the victims have not yet been identified but are believed to be mainly teenagers.

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Roussel has been charged with participation in the activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning at the Quebec City courthouse.

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Police describe the 764 network as a transnational group that promotes ideologically motivated violent extremism. According to the RCMP, the network targets children and teenagers through online gaming platforms, social media and mobile apps, including Discord, Telegram, Roblox and Minecraft.

Authorities allege the group seeks to manipulate and recruit youth by spreading propaganda and encouraging violent acts both online and offline.

The RCMP is urging parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to report any suspicious behaviour to authorities.

Click to play video: 'Three men face terrorism charges in alleged anti-government plot'
Three men face terrorism charges in alleged anti-government plot

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