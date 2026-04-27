Terror groups are targeting youth. What Canadian parents can look for

After a Quebec man was charged with terrorism-related offences related to a transnational group that promotes violent extremism and targets youth online, experts say it’s a reminder the internet is “not a safe place” for Canada’s children and teenagers.

The 26-year-old man from the Quebec City area was arrested after an investigation into alleged online activity linked to the extremist 764 Network. The group was listed by Canada as a terrorist entity in December 2025.

The investigation alleges the content was distributed online with the aim of radicalizing individuals, believed to be mainly teenagers.

“We have to pay really close attention to what our kids are doing online. Do they have unfettered access to the entire internet at 11 years old? The internet is not a safe place, and so we need to pay attention to that,” said Luc Cousineau, a faculty member at Dalhousie University who studies far-right extremism and the online community.

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According to the RCMP, the 764 network targets children and teens through online gaming platforms, social media and mobile apps, including Discord, Telegram, Roblox and Minecraft.

Cousineau told Global News the transition from the typical internet platforms to other spaces has been an evolution for groups like 764.

“So not just on the sort of classical internet, but in other spaces as well, so gaming spaces, for example, and other sort of chat provider spaces to either recruit to their organizations or to find victims,” Cousineau, who was the founder of the Canadian Institute on Far-Right Studies, said. “They’re really actively using a wide variety of platforms to recruit others into their community spaces but also to find victims.”

Warning signs to watch for

Authorities allege the 764 Network seeks to manipulate and recruit youth by spreading propaganda and encouraging violent acts both online and offline.

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The RCMP has urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to report any suspicious behaviour to authorities.

0:42 Canada lists 4 new terrorist entities, including online extremist groups

Authorities say this can include teens using mobile apps such as Discord, Telegram or other encrypted platforms that prevent parental visibility. Other signs include dropping grades in school, being excessively moody and on edge, or becoming more isolated.

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“If you have a kid in your life who’s always been very open about what they’re doing online and talking about it a lot and then they stop talking about it a lot, this is actually a big warning sign,” Cousineau said.

In a notice about violent groups exploiting children, the RCMP also said to watch for youth covering their skin in unusual ways, or going through more bandages or showing evidence of cuts or carvings on their skin.

Groups like 764 target most vulnerable youth

But while parents and teachers should keep an eye on youth, police say some are also committing the crimes.

New Brunswick RCMP in February confirmed there were two separate cases of youth placed under terrorism peace bonds. The first was for the alleged facilitation of terrorist activity, the second for involvement in activities as part of the 764 Network.

A 16-year-old in Nova Scotia facing several child pornography-related and inciting hatred charges was also accused of being a member of 764 Network, police said following the teen’s October 2025 arrest. In January, four out of the five charges were withdrawn.

“Kids themselves participate in that and, of course, it’s difficult for us because it means they are in a victim-aggressor position, very young, very vulnerable and still aggressing their peers,” said Dr. Cécile Rousseau, a child psychologist who also studies violent radicalization.

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Rousseau told Global News groups like the 764 Network often target youth and teenagers who are in vulnerable states, dealing with issues like depression, isolation and eating disorders.

She said while advice to parents is to monitor their children and notice changes in behaviour, it’s not always easy.

“They [extremist groups] teach young kids not to talk to adults,” she said. “They teach young kids, they tell them, do not speak with the psychologist, do not speak with your teacher, do not speak with your parents … So they’re actively, just like in jail, the law of Omerta, so don’t talk because this will be held against you.”

Getting youth to disclose what’s happening right away would be difficult, but Rousseau said parents and teachers should be patient and create a safe space, but to also seek help if needed.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection said it’s why the Winnipeg-based organization exists, to help both children and parents when facing difficult circumstances.

“These cases become very distressing and I think this is where, in many circumstances, I think parents don’t know where to turn or they’re not sure what to do if they have an inkling that something’s going on for their kids,” said Lindsay Lobb, the director of operations for support services.

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“Come to us, we are here to have these conversations with parents. We’re here to talk it through with you to come up with a plan that’s going to be right for your family to keep your kids safe.”

—with files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau and Alessia Simona Maratta