Halifax youth charged with child pornography involved with violent online group: police

A Halifax youth who is facing several child pornography charges is allegedly a member of a violent online extremist group known as 764, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and RCMP say their Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in May. They allege the youth was an “active member” of an online group called 764, which is a subgroup of the Com Network.

According to HRP, 764 and the Com Network are virtual communities “made up of people who glorify serious violence and cruelty.”

“They operate worldwide and connect with children, youth and vulnerable adults through the chat features of common online social media and gaming apps,” HRP wrote in a release.

Police will be speaking to media and releasing more information Tuesday afternoon.

The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Warning signs

Police say victims of these online groups are manipulated into recording and sharing intimate images, acts of self-harm, violence and animal cruelty.

“As victims gain more notoriety for completing these acts, they often graduate into predators themselves,” HRP wrote.

RCMP’s warning about violent online groups that exploit children states the members operate virtually on social media platforms, apps and online games such as Discord, Telegram, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch and Steam.

Parents, families and adults are advised to watch for warning signs such as children using encrypted communication, newfound interest in Nazism or occultism, and children showing signs of wounds, cuts and changes in mood.

The warning signs also include pets being harmed.

Victims or those with information about online violent crime groups are asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers. Nova Scotia also has an intimate images and cyber protection support through the CyberScan Unit.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, its CyberTipline, where people can call to report child sexual exploitation, received more than 1,300 reports connected to a violent online group in 2024.

The U.S.-based group says they’ve received 1,000 reports in the first six months of 2025 alone.

Their data shows most victims were teen girls. Of the cases where age and gender were reported, 75 per cent were between the ages of 14 and 17, 21 per cent were aged 11 to 13, and four per cent were under 10.

In terms of gender, 84 per cent of victims were female.