LeBlanc heads back to U.S. for trade talks as clock ticks on tariff pause

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28 comments

  1. Ann from Quebec
    August 20, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    We got a better deal than the UK and Europe. Therefore any criticism of said deal is just petty politics.

  2. Anon
    August 20, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    Patrick, we import most of our food! We need food more than someone needs potashm

  3. Patrick T
    August 20, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    Better no deal than a bad deal. The US needs our potash, aluminum, oil and electricity more than we need them. I’m going to keep boycotting US products until the orange clown and his minions are gone. Maybe when the Democrats return I’ll reconsider.

  4. Gen X
    August 20, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    All you old farts arguing about booze.
    zzzzzz….
    We under 25 types just aren’t interested in alcohol. Not even ours.

  5. Vanessa Braun
    August 20, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    Why are Carney bootlickers cracking open the champagne when the deal isn’t done? and what are the concessions Canada took because of Carney and Leblancs incompetence.

  6. Guest Star
    August 20, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    “focused on securing the best deal for Canadian workers and businesses.”
    is code for we’re letting you know we are going to cave on important issues.

    We as Canadians have to stop rewarding the American toxic narcissism and stop doing business with top Toxic narcissist Donald Trump.

    Canada needs to walk away from the American subterfuge using the alias as a trade negotiation .

    Stop American alcohol from ever coming back on Canadian shelves.

    Stop American data companies from acess to Canadian resources

    Stop American Telecomunication companies from acessing Canada markets

    Stop offering American companies tax incentives and loans to set up shop in Canada

    Start opening negotiations with every other county on the planet

    America is no longer our neighbors, they have taken off the mask and now show as an enemy to Canada.

    We need to be running away from the Americans as fast as possible.

    Canada is in imminent danger.

  7. Irene Chan
    August 20, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    @Anoymous. Carney has delivered nothing. Sounds like he folded at the poker table and left all his chips behind.

  8. Irene Chan
    August 20, 2026 at 12:09 pm

    Leblanc back in Washington to bootlick Greer and Trump and also kiss the MAGA ring.

  9. Anonymous
    August 20, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    I, of so little faith in the liberal party have none because of their record of party over the last 11 years.
    The Carney liberals are just a continuation of the Trudeau liberals.
    I expect more of the same. Failure and regression of our economy along with our declining standard of living.
    Carney’s climate policies are just as harmful to our industries as Trump’s tariffs.
    Wake up Canada.

  10. Adult cheerleaders
    August 20, 2026 at 11:55 am

    God L8beral voters are stupid.

  11. Les
    August 20, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Yep, it’s the nonsensical rhetoric from the 11 far-left premiers that keep us from getting a fair trade deal. Throughout all of this, AB & SK have been the only adults in the country. No wonder we’ll be the least tariffed provinces.

  12. Stanley godin
    August 20, 2026 at 11:28 am

    Canada does not need a corrupt Quebec Cartel like Supply Management system that does nothing but drive up food prices for every Canadian and hurts most those that can least afford food in Canada. All Canadians cannot be like Canadian Tax avoiding Carney and burns through near $100,000.00 in food in near every flight he goes on and he is usually never in Canada or even wears a Canada pin.

  13. Anonymous
    August 20, 2026 at 11:25 am

    Canadian workers and Canada win here.

  14. Malcolm Amber
    August 20, 2026 at 11:18 am

    I guess Wab thinks that pretending to be mad at Trump worked for Carney he better double down on the same strategy. After all, Wab’s performance record thus far is pretty dismal to say the least. I have to admit though, he is a great speaker. Put the US booze back on the shelves! People can make their own decisions on what to buy.

  15. Anonymous
    August 20, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Carney promised, and Carney delivered. Paperboy Poilievre who is at 18% just whined from the sidelines.

  16. Dave
    August 20, 2026 at 11:01 am

    So no deal has actually been done despite the claims made yesterday

    As long as they can keep playing the “Trump.man bad” game their supporters wont care that they were lied to though
    His election was the best thing to ever happen to the Liberals

  17. Mark
    August 20, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Carney got Canada a strong trade deal while Poilievre was busy yelling from the sidelines. Governing takes more than slogans and complaining. Canada doesn’t need a professional heckler like Polievre.

  18. Ben
    August 20, 2026 at 10:19 am

    @Daniel. Many Premiers, including Quebec and NB, have stated no booze back on shelves until for information is provided by Carney. NB Premier is a Carney Liberal.

  19. F*CK IT ALL
    August 20, 2026 at 10:19 am

    But I thought we were told deal was done? There is no deal. Carney caved, that was the deal, now talks continue cause the UASSA bully p*g is happy.

  20. Daniel K.
    August 20, 2026 at 10:15 am

    All of the Premiers have agreed this is the best deal that anyone in the world has received. The MAGA US citizens are trying to divide Canadians Like Poilievre/Trump with their Russian misinformation.

  21. Ben
    August 20, 2026 at 10:06 am

    Many Premiers have already said booze not going back on shelves until Carney provides details of the deal. NB Premier needs tariffs on softwood lumber greatly reduced. Obviously the Premiers don’t trust Carney after his lies on the Gordie Howe bridge fiasco.

  22. Benoit
    August 20, 2026 at 10:00 am

    I wouldn’t have to lick Carney’s boots as much as I do if Poilievre would just get his security clearance.

  23. Crusader
    August 20, 2026 at 9:52 am

    The USA understands in trade negotiations that just like Communist China, Canada is effectively a one party leftist state…

  24. Anonymous
    August 20, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Where was Leblanc in Jan 2025? We needed federal ministers as negotiators in Jan 2025 to speak to the incoming Trump administration. Instead we had a prorogued parliament due to Trudeau’s last minute attempt to save the LPC. The following months those ministers were out campaigning in their ridings. It was left to the Federation of Premiers led by Doug Ford to fill the vacuum. Meanwhile a record-breaking 120,640 Canadian citizens and permanent residents permanently left the country over the course of 2025. Breaking 2024’s record number. Those were good people who Justin and Carney abandoned during the Lost Liberal Decade. Forty percent of manufacturers are actively considering or have moved production to the USA, as per a July 2026 survey by KPMG. Its too late for many of them to change plans. Algonquin Power just last week announced a move from Oakville to Chicago, to have better access to capital, ie we are too broke up here for them to find adequate capital.

    Too little too late.

  25. Anonymous
    August 20, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Carney the businessman negotiated this fantastic deal and Poilievre the former paperboy and his minions are complaining about it. Hilarious.

  26. Benoît
    August 20, 2026 at 9:43 am

    After this great deal that Carney negotiated, wonder how much lower 18% Poilievre and the conservatives will fall in the polls.

  27. Annie
    August 20, 2026 at 9:41 am

    This is a good deal for Canada and is a better deal than the UK or Europe received. The Poilievre/Trump bootlickers are as usual Debbie Downers about the deal.

  28. Ben
    August 20, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Leblanc is heading back for more bootlicking.

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Canada

LeBlanc heads back to U.S. for trade talks as clock ticks on tariff pause

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 9:28 am
6 min read
Click to play video: 'What we know about Canada’s tentative trade deal with U.S.'
What we know about Canada’s tentative trade deal with U.S.
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Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is back in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as the talks with the United States on a new tentative deal enter the home stretch — and as the clock ticks down on a pause for new tariffs.

After weeks of intense trade talks with the United States, which came with the threat of sweeping 50 per cent tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump hanging over the Canadian economy, the two sides appear to be closing in on a trade deal.

LeBlanc and Canada’s chief trade negotiator Charette met Greer at the United States Trade Representative’s offices.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is also heading to Washington for meetings with her counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, her office said on Thursday morning.

The focus of those talks will be “continental security and other global priorities.”

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said he was “skeptical” of a good faith trade deal with Trump.

“(We could have) the best deal in the world today. (If) things go off the rail in Iran for him next month, who is to say he’s not going to try and whack us on the head again?” Kinew said in a radio interview with 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

680 CJOB is owned by Corus Entertainment, which is the parent company of Global News.

Kinew said he was not announcing a return of U.S. alcohol to Manitoba’s shelves on Thursday.

“The prime minister very clearly asked us to put the booze back. He very clearly wants this. He’s like, you know, just blame me, put this on me,” he said.

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“We reserve the right to take it back off again, because we know that this guy is very erratic, the American president. And he may go back on his word, as he’s done countless times,” he added.

“No CUSMA, no Booze-ma,” Kinew said, referring to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement.

Kinew said some sectoral tariffs are likely to stay, despite a new trade agreement.

“We got lots of people working in the steel sector in Manitoba, it’s looking like there’s still going to be a tariff on them,” he said, adding that other sectors like automobiles, softwood lumber and aluminum are also “gonna be looking at tariffs.”

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“If I were leading the country, I’d fight. I think we should fight this guy (Trump),” he said.

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Canada is on track to secure reductions to steel, aluminum and auto tariffs, according to a source with direct knowledge of negotiations. Premiers have also said Prime Minister Mark Carney asked provinces to restock American alcohol on their shelves as Canada finalizes the new trade deal.

“We have more work to do,” LeBlanc told reporters in Ottawa, where he travelled after meetings in Washington to attend a cabinet meeting with Carney on Wednesday afternoon.

He said Charette was still finalizing “the important work that we need to do over the next little while.”

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Quebec Premier Christine Frechette says those negotiations are “far from over.”

Carney chaired a meeting of Canada’s premiers on Wednesday, “to discuss the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States,” his office said.

“The negotiations with the Trump administration are far from over,” Frechette said in a statement in French after the virtual meeting with Carney.

Frechette said she was “missing information” she needed to make appropriate decisions and was “awaiting clarifications” from Carney.

Her team and Carney’s will speak again on Thursday, Frechette said.

“This uncertainty helps neither our workers in the regions, nor our businesses that process our wood, nor our farms that produce our milk,” she added.

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U.S. booze back on shelves?

Several premiers, including Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston, said Carney has asked provinces to restock American alcohol on their shelves as Canada finalizes the new trade deal.

“It is Quebec, and Quebec alone, that will decide,” whether U.S. booze gets back on the shelves in the province, Frechette said.

Houston told reporters after the meeting that Carney’s request “came directly out of the negotiating table.”

“We’ll work through that process,” he said, adding that it is something he would be willing to do “pending a final deal.”

“Whether Nova Scotians or whether Canadians will actually buy it when it gets back on the shelves, that’s a whole other discussion,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Canadian businesses, industries anxious for U.S. trade deal details'
Canadian businesses, industries anxious for U.S. trade deal details

Details on the exact tariff reductions that Canada could see aren’t clear, though Trump appeared to indicate some relief would take place.

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“We may bring some of the tariffs down to a level where other countries are, because Canada was paying a higher tariff,” Trump said from the White House on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Changes to dairy tariffs could be disastrous'
Changes to dairy tariffs could be disastrous

What happens to the dairy industry?

The dairy industry has emerged as a key focus for Quebec’s politicians, with questions around what kind of concessions Ottawa could offer on that front.

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The White House has publicly said Canada moved on three sectors, including dairy.

The U.S. had been pushing to change the rules on what dairy products can be sold into Canada tariff-free, and while talks continue, that change now looks likely.

LeBlanc told reporters after meeting with Greer in Washington on Wednesday that the supply management system itself will remain “entirely intact.”

Canada’s “tariffs” on U.S. farmers will be “non-existent” after this deal and will be “totally eviscerated,” Trump said.

“Our farmers are going to be thrilled, our manufacturers are going be thrilled,” he said.

The Bloc Quebecois “will not accept any concessions on supply management,” Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said.

Canada should not give the U.S. any “unilateral concessions” in the dairy sector, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said.

“We believe that the United State spends tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies to its farmers, which put our producers at a competitive disadvantage,” Poilievre told reporters Wednesday.

Supply management is “essential for thousands of Quebec family businesses,” Blanchet said in a statement in French.

Last week, the Dairy Farmers of Canada and the Dairy Processors Association of Canada called on the federal government to protect Canada’s dairy sector.

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“We are concerned about additional concessions after already being forced to concede significant market access through successive trade agreements, including CUSMA,” David Weins, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada said.

Supply management, which Canada uses in the dairy, poultry and egg sectors, has been a frequent target of criticism from Trump throughout his threats of tariffs and claims that Canada is “ripping us off.”

Canada uses a quota system that allows a set amount of some foreign dairy products into the country, and high tariffs only apply if countries try to exceed that allowed quota coming into Canada.

Canada’s supply management system, which dates back to the 1970s, has restricted foreign access to the Canadian dairy market in order to protect domestic producers and set quality standards for products.

Carney vowed in the 2025 Liberal election platform that he will “keep Canada’s supply management off the table in any negotiations with the U.S.”

–With files from Global’s Mackenzie Gray, Sergio Vargas and Sean Boynton

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