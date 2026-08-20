21-year-old Alberta driver fined for excessive speeding on B.C. highway

A 21-year-old driver from Alberta recently had an expensive trip to B.C.
On Aug. 13, just after 12:45 p.m., a black Chevrolet Trax was stopped on Highway 97 south of Taylor, after a B.C. Highway Patrol officer clocked a speed of 142 km/h in a 70 zone.
“Whether you’re a visitor or a local, it’s your responsibility to know the speed limit and stay within it,” Sgt. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a release.
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“Some people have the idea that police officers don’t patrol rural roads. That can be an expensive mistake.”
The driver from Athabasca was issued a seven-day impound for excessive speeding (with the tow and impound at her expense), a ticket for excessive speed with a fine of $483, and at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance that will bring the total costs to over $2,000.
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“If the monetary cost of excessive speeding doesn’t bother you, consider the hassle,” McLaughlin added.
“Nobody wants to be calling for a ride on the side of a rural highway. Better decision-making will make your life safer and more convenient.”
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