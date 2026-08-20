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Crime

21-year-old Alberta driver fined for excessive speeding on B.C. highway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 6:17 pm
1 min read
The Alberta driver's car was towed and impounded for seven days. View image in full screen
The Alberta driver's car was towed and impounded for seven days. BC Highway Patrol
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A 21-year-old driver from Alberta recently had an expensive trip to B.C.

On Aug. 13, just after 12:45 p.m., a black Chevrolet Trax was stopped on Highway 97 south of Taylor, after a B.C. Highway Patrol officer clocked a speed of 142 km/h in a 70 zone.

“Whether you’re a visitor or a local, it’s your responsibility to know the speed limit and stay within it,” Sgt. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a release.

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“Some people have the idea that police officers don’t patrol rural roads. That can be an expensive mistake.”

The driver from Athabasca was issued a seven-day impound for excessive speeding (with the tow and impound at her expense), a ticket for excessive speed with a fine of $483, and at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance that will bring the total costs to over $2,000.

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“If the monetary cost of excessive speeding doesn’t bother you, consider the hassle,” McLaughlin added.

“Nobody wants to be calling for a ride on the side of a rural highway. Better decision-making will make your life safer and more convenient.”

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