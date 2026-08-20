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3 comments

  1. Glen2
    August 20, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    OMG! The States can keep her!

  2. Don Sukkau
    August 20, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    Who cares.

  3. Terry Spence
    August 20, 2026 at 11:16 am

    So if the Palace itself won’t cover their security details while in England why would Canada jump to cover their costs while in Canada? Same as Trudeau’s entourage around the world. What an offensive waste of money while many Canadians are hungry!

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly returning to Britain

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 10:48 am
3 min read
Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive for an event, during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, April 17, 2026. View image in full screen
Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive for an event during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, April 17, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP, File
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Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly returning to Britain this month, six years after they quit royal duties and relocated to the U.S.

The couple intend to relocate from the U.S. to a private non-royal residence outside London, according to the BBC.

Harry and Meghan plan to maintain their home in Montecito, Calif., and their vacation property in Portugal when they return to the United Kingdom for an extended stay beginning this fall, The Associated Press reports.

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry loses privacy case against Daily Mail'
Prince Harry loses privacy case against Daily Mail

The outlet also reports that the couple’s children, seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old and Princess Lilibet have been enrolled to start at a British school in September.

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King Charles III was told of the move on Sunday and there are no current plans for Harry or Meghan to resume their roles as working royals, the BBC reports.

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Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties and moved to California more than six years ago and secured lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify with their media company, Archewell Productions.

Although relations with the rest of the Royal Family have soured since then, Harry has recently expressed an interest in reconciliation so he could spend more time with his father, King Charles, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry and Meghan visited the U.K. last month, where they met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, a country estate west of London, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in his homeland for a number of charity events.

Harry’s visit also coincided with him losing his final lawsuit in his quest to tame the British tabloids. A judge ruled that he failed to prove his privacy invasion claims against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Harry has made public comments about hoping to reconcile with his family, telling the BBC last year, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

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“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” he said, adding that he has now “forgiven” them.

“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he said, referencing King Charles and his 2024 cancer diagnosis. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry won’t stay at Buckingham Palace during U.K. visit'
Prince Harry won’t stay at Buckingham Palace during U.K. visit

Harry has placed the blame on the palace for stripping him of his police protection detail on visits to the U.K., and said that was at the “heart” of the family dispute.

Harry told the BBC that his security issues “could be resolved” through his 77-year-old father.

“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” Harry told the outlet.

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“Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

Harry also spoke about whether he’d ever return to the U.K. with his family, considering he lost the appeal and would have to ensure his own security, along with his wife and their two young children’s.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said.

“I love my country, I always have, despite what some people in that country have done … and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

— with files from The Associated Press

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