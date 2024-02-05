King Charles diagnosed with cancer, has begun treatment: Buckingham Palace

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The news broke Monday, when Buckingham Palace released a statement and said it was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

They have not specified what kind of cancer the 75-year-old monarch is facing, but said that he has started treatment.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement reads. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.

He will, however, continue with his constitutional role as head of state and “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.

The news comes a week after he was discharged from a private London clinic following treatment for his enlarged prostate.

King Charles III during the state tour of France in September 2023.

The King’s cancer diagnosis means the Royal Family is now facing the blow of having two working royals out of commission – Kate Middleton, 42, is also taking a break from duties while she recovers from an unspecified abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales is expected to be in recovery for another couple of months. Kensington Palace previously said that it is unlikely she will make any official public appearances before Easter, which is on March 31.

The palace added that the King “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, has been in contact with his father and will travel to see him in the coming days, reports BBC.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on February 4, 2024 in Sandringham, England.

The King was last seen in public at Sandringham on Sunday, attending church service with his wife, Queen Camilla – the first time he had been seen since he was discharged from the London Clinic.

Charles became King in September 2022 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.