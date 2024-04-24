Menu

B.C. teen’s killer says new TV show about Reena Virk’s murder ‘disrespectful’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2024 7:56 pm
1 min read
Shocking 1997 murder of B.C. teen Reena Virk explored in miniseries
It was one of the most shocking murders in recent B.C. history, and it's now being profiled in a miniseries. "Under The Bridge" details the death of 14-year-old Reena Virk on Vancouver Island.
Reena Virk‘s killer told parole officials that a television series about the Victoria, B.C., teen’s murder is “disrespectful” and will “re-victimize” Virk’s family.

Documents released by the Parole Board of Canada Wednesday say Virk’s killer Kelly Ellard — who changed her name to Kerry Sim — demonstrated “remorse and victim empathy” after discussing the TV show about the high-profile 1997 murder with her case managers.

Kelly Ellard seeks release from prison

The parole board decision says Sim, who was 15 at the time of the murder, admitted to playing a “greater role” in Virk’s death, and believes it was “so horrendous” that the television show, “Under the Bridge,” will “re-victimize the victim’s family.”

Sim is serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Virk, who was 14 at the time, and who had already been badly beaten by a group of teenagers under the Craigflower Bridge before Sim drowned her in a nearby waterway.

Killer bully pregnant behind bars
The documents say Sim is striving to have a “pro-social life,” raising her two children as a single mother after splitting with their father, though she’s frustrated and anxious about being required to live at a “community-based residential facility” in the Lower Mainland.

The board’s decision to continue her day parole says Sim has improved her ability to manage stress and maintained her sobriety, finding that her release will “contribute to the protection of society by facilitating (her) reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

