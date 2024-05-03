Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub plagued by recent violence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
The Gallery Nightclub in South Vancouver. View image in full screen
The Gallery Nightclub in South Vancouver. Global News
Police say a man was stabbed outside a Vancouver nightclub that’s been the site of several recent violent incidents.

Vancouver police were called to the Gallery Nightclub on Southwest Marine Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'VPD release more details from Vancouver club shooting investigation'
VPD release more details from Vancouver club shooting investigation

Police said one man was stabbed, but was able to transport himself to hospital and is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested.

In November, police were called to the same club for a stabbing inside the venue, and in October were called to a shooting outside.

Those attacks came about six months after police arrested Mohammed Cortes Torres, 25, in the fatal 2022 stabbing of Naseb Fazil outside the club.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on the latest incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police investigate overnight stabbing outside South Vancouver nightclub'
Vancouver Police investigate overnight stabbing outside South Vancouver nightclub

 

