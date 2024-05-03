Man stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub plagued by recent violence

Police say a man was stabbed outside a Vancouver nightclub that’s been the site of several recent violent incidents.
Vancouver police were called to the Gallery Nightclub on Southwest Marine Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said one man was stabbed, but was able to transport himself to hospital and is expected to survive.
No one has been arrested.
In November, police were called to the same club for a stabbing inside the venue, and in October were called to a shooting outside.
Those attacks came about six months after police arrested Mohammed Cortes Torres, 25, in the fatal 2022 stabbing of Naseb Fazil outside the club.
Anyone with information on the latest incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.
