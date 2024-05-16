Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Taking your dog to the U.S.? New requirements go into effect Aug. 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 4:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impact of new measure to protect against dog rabies'
Impact of new measure to protect against dog rabies
For years, countless dogs rescued from overseas have found new homes in Canada but that may soon come to an end when a new measure aimed at protecting humans and domestic canines from dog rabies goes into effect. Grace Ke explains – Jul 3, 2022
B.C. residents who want to take their dogs across the border to the U.S. will have to meet additional requirements starting Aug. 1.

The Center for Disease Control is implementing these changes to make sure any dog arriving in the U.S. is healthy and doesn’t present a risk to any community.

Starting on Aug. 1, all dogs entering the U.S. must:

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver family outraged that the dog they were about to adopt was suddenly put down'
West Vancouver family outraged that the dog they were about to adopt was suddenly put down

The CDC says additional requirements may be needed if the dog has been to different locations in the last six months and whether the dog was vaccinated in the U.S.

Dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies must be protected against rabies, the CDC states.

The rabies virus variant that is carried by dogs was eliminated in the U.S. in 2007 and the CDC says it wants it to stay that way.

The temporary suspension on the importation of dogs from countries with a high risk of rabies, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, will also lift on Aug. 1, bringing the regulation to align with the World Organization for Animal Health’s standards for the international movement of dogs from countries with a high risk of dog rabies.

The CDC says travellers should plan for future travel to ensure requirements for dog importations will be met at the time their dogs will enter the United States.

A tool named DogBot is available to help travellers.

