Ontario collision leaves 5 children dead: OPP

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Ontario Provincial Police say five children have died and several other people were seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Wellington County on Friday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Fourth Line in Mapleton Township, northwest of Guelph.

Investigators say a passenger van carrying ten people and a sport utility vehicle carrying one person collided at the intersection.

“Tragically, five children lost their lives. I can confirm that the victims are all related,” said Superintendant Dwight Thib, in a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Four girls and one boy ranging in age from four to 12 were killed, Thib said.

“This is an unimaginable loss. On behalf of the Ontario Provincial Police, I extend our deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and the community during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

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Four adults and one infant sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital.

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The driver of the SUV was also transported with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Thib thanked emergency responders who attended the scene and provided immediate care.

“I would also like to thank the Good Samaritans that stopped and provided assistance to our first responders during this tragedy,” he said.

In a post to X, Doug Ford offered his condolences.

“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the children who were killed in the tragic collision that took place yesterday in Mapleton Township, and with those currently being cared for in hospital.”

“Let’s all stand together with those who are grieving during this terrible time,” his post further read.

In a video update posted overnight, Wellington County OPP Const. Matt Burton described the incident as a “serious collision resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.”

Burton said three patients were airlifted to trauma centres, while several others were taken to local hospitals.

The OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team is now assisting with the investigation.

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Police said they are not releasing further details as they work to notify victims’ next of kin.

The intersection was closed for hours as investigators examined the scene but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.