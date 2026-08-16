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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 16, 2026 at 3:41 pm

    Prison planet.

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Canada

Montreal police confirm use of licence-plate camera in targeted investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2026 3:21 pm
1 min read
An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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Montreal police confirm the use of a Cloudrunner automated licence-plate recognition camera as part of targeted investigative work.

The technology can automatically record licence plates and vehicle characteristics as cars pass the camera, allowing investigators to search the information later.

Montreal police spokesperson Marc-Antoine Bélanger says one camera was removed to protect ongoing investigative strategies, and that additional cameras could be deployed depending on investigative needs.

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Bélanger declined to disclose the camera’s location, citing the need to protect police investigative techniques.

Police say access to images captured by the camera is limited to investigators working on the case in which it is being used.

Bélanger says the Cloudrunner camera was obtained through a rental agreement and is intended for temporary use in targeted investigations.

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Bélanger says the camera is separate from Montreal police’s network of 46 urban security cameras, which have been in place across the city for years.

Police say they have access to those 46 cameras at all times, while the Cloudrunner camera is deployed temporarily for specific investigations.

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