‘We’re rich’: Couple now millionaires after playing same lotto numbers for 38 years

A couple from Nova Scotia say they’re permanently throwing in the towel on housework after waking up $5-million richer on Sunday morning.

Wayne Munro and Jill Clausson-Munro of New Glasgow, which is about 90 minutes outside of Halifax, said they’ve played the same set of numbers on every Lotto 6/49 ticket they bought since 1986. Nearly 40 years later, and their commitment to those lucky digits finally paid off as they were unveiled as the winner of Atlantic Lottery’s $5-million Classic Jackpot during the May 11 draw.

Wayne Munro said he first became aware of the couple’s newfound riches in the middle of the night.

“I have a habit of waking up and the first thing I do is check my lottery tickets because I always said I don’t want to have to go to work if I’m rich,” he said in an Atlantic Lottery release on Thursday.

“So, I looked and Jill’s number came up, so I hollered to her, and I said, ‘We’re rich!'”

His wife, Jill, said the set of numbers they selected for each draw spanning across several decades have a personal meaning for the couple. Those valuable digits hold even more significance now, considering they’ve made them multi-millionaires.

“I will always play those numbers, always. I played them for that long, 39 years,” said Jill Munro, who recently retired from full-time work at a nearby hospital.

She added that she’s relieved knowing she won’t have to endure any financial stress while being assured her son will be taken care of.

In addition, she’s taking great comfort in the fact that she’ll be distancing herself from household chores.

“That was the first thing I thought of, is that I do not ever have to clean this freaking house again,” she laughed.

As for her husband, Wayne, he said he already used some of the prize money to purchase a new truck. Despite the win providing him with enough money to comfortably retire, he said he won’t be stepping away from the camaraderie he enjoys during his work as a car salesman — just yet.

According to an Atlantic Lottery release, Wayne and Jill matched all six of the numbers for the Classic Jackpot, resulting in their multimillion-dollar winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Sobeys location in New Glasgow. The retailer will retain a one per cent seller’s prize.