Man shot outside South Vancouver nightclub, suspect at large

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting outside a South Vancouver nightclub early Sunday morning that left one man injured.

In a media release, Vancouver police said gunfire broke out outside the Gallery nightclub on Southwest Marine under the Arthur Liang bridge around 1:50 a.m.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm, while a second man who was also shot at escaped uninjured, police said.

1:03 Vancouver Police investigate overnight stabbing outside South Vancouver nightclub

“When people head out for a good time in Vancouver they shouldn’t have to worry about being caught in the crossfire of gang violence,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are concerned to see this level of violence at a place where people should be safe, and we will ensure that a thorough investigation takes place so that those responsible are held accountable.”

Police believe the men were standing outside the club when a suspect walked up, fired multiple shots and fled in a vehicle.

The VPD’s major crime section and organized crime section are now handling the file. Police are also probing whether a vehicle found torched near Connaught Drive and East 36th Avenue is linked to the shooting.

0:50 Neighbours react after shooting in quiet East Vancouver neighbourhood

No arrests have been made.

The attack comes about six months after police arrested Mohammed Cortes Torres, 25, in the fatal 2022 stabbing of Naseb Fazil outside the Gallery nightclub. Fazil’s family said he died after intervening in an altercation outside the venue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said last month they also prevented a potential shooting at the club when they stopped a stolen vehicle outside and found two guns inside. Two men have been charged with firearms offences in that file.

Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.