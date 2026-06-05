B.C. man faces 21 charges in weapons, drug bust at Vancouver home in 2024

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A British Columbia man faces 21 weapon and drug possession offences after Canadian border agents discovered a cache of firearms at a Vancouver home.

The Canada Border Services Agency says in a news release that Dylan James Kennedy appeared in a Vancouver court on April 7 and has been released on bail before his trial.

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The charges filed on March 31 come after an August 2024 search of a home in Vancouver arising from a border services criminal investigation.

The agency says the search, assisted by Vancouver Police, found six firearms, including 3D printed pistols and a semi-automatic rifle, as well as multiple replica firearms, ammunition and gun parts.

They say their search also found cocaine, ketamine, amphetamines and ecstasy pills.

Kennedy is accused of multiple counts each of careless storage of firearm, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of unregistered firearms and possession of prohibited firearms.