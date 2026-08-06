Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. RCMP seek public assistance in child luring investigation

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RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of attempted child luring.

Investigators said on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at around 1:30 p.m., a six-year-old girl was playing at a park along Southpoint Boulevard when she was approached by a man driving a red truck who attempted to lure her into his vehicle.

However, police said the girl returned to her home and was unharmed.

A similar incident occurred a few days earlier when investigators said a nine-year-old boy was walking along a trail near Davis Street, sometime in the afternoon of July 30.

He was also approached by a man driving a red truck who tried to lure the boy into his vehicle.

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However, police said the boy made his way to safety and was unharmed.

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View image in full screen Police said both attempted child lurings took place near Ken Hodgins Park in Fort Saskatchewan. Global News

Both incidents took place near Ken Hodgkins Park in the Southfort neighbourhood of Fort Saskatchewan.

As they continue to investigate, police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area – including doorbell cameras, or dashcam footage – between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2026, to please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

View image in full screen RCMP investigators are asking anyone from the public who has video of the area around the time of the incidents to give them a call. The area of interest includes Allard Way, Dittrich Avenue, Davis Street, Durrand Bend or Southpoint Boulevard. Global News

The area of interest to investigators includes Allard Way, Dittrich Avenue, Davis Street, Durrand Bend or Southpoint Boulevard.

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Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the app store.