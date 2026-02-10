Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary Police seeking suspect in attempted child luring in Coventry Hills

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 5:33 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying the man believed to be responsible for an attempted child luring in Coventry Hills, N.E. View image in full screen
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying the man believed to be responsible for an attempted child luring in Coventry Hills, N.E. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are making a plea for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an attempted child luring earlier this month.

Investigators said it happened between 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday. Feb. 6, while an 11-year-old boy was bicycling on a path east of Coventry Hills School, between Covewood Park and Coverpark Road, N.E.

Police said the man attempted to force the boy to go with him, but the boy managed to get away and returned home, where he told his parents, who then contacted police.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, about 167 cm (5’6″) tall and he was wearing black sweatpants, a grey hoodie and white shoes.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and so far there have been no other reports of similar incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

However, out of an abundance 0f caution, they have decided to share the information with the public.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the man or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of him to please contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app – P3 Tips – from the app store.

Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices