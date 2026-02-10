Calgary Police seeking suspect in attempted child luring in Coventry Hills

Calgary police are making a plea for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an attempted child luring earlier this month.
Investigators said it happened between 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday. Feb. 6, while an 11-year-old boy was bicycling on a path east of Coventry Hills School, between Covewood Park and Coverpark Road, N.E.
Police said the man attempted to force the boy to go with him, but the boy managed to get away and returned home, where he told his parents, who then contacted police.
The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, about 167 cm (5’6″) tall and he was wearing black sweatpants, a grey hoodie and white shoes.
Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and so far there have been no other reports of similar incidents.
However, out of an abundance 0f caution, they have decided to share the information with the public.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the man or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of him to please contact police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app – P3 Tips – from the app store.
