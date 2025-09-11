Calgary man charged with sexual assault, child luring

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have laid charges against a Calgary man following an incident in which a 12-year-old girl was lured online and sexually assaulted in April.

Twenty-six-year-old Jhanger Ali Sameer has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and two counts of child luring.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The charges come after an investigation into a missing person report for the 12-year-old on April 23, 2025. Police found the girl had been picked up the previous day by a man she had met online. He took her to a residence he had rented for a night and sexually assaulted her multiple times before leaving Lethbridge.

Police were able to gather video surveillance of the man while he was in the city, as well as online communication with the girl. Investigators also gathered physical evidence at the rental property.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe this was not an isolated incident and there may be more victims, saying Sameer may go by ‘Sam’ online.

Anyone who with information, or who may have been victimized, is asked to call Lethbridge police and reference file 25006945.