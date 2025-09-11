Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with sexual assault, child luring

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 3:33 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge Police Service is looking for other possible victims after charging Jhanger Ali Sameer with child luring and sexual assault. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Service is looking for other possible victims after charging Jhanger Ali Sameer with child luring and sexual assault. Lethbridge Police Service
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have laid charges against a Calgary man following an incident in which a 12-year-old girl was lured online and sexually assaulted in April.

Twenty-six-year-old Jhanger Ali Sameer has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and two counts of child luring.

The charges come after an investigation into a missing person report for the 12-year-old on April 23, 2025. Police found the girl had been picked up the previous day by a man she had met online. He took her to a residence he had rented for a night and sexually assaulted her multiple times before leaving Lethbridge.

Police were able to gather video surveillance of the man while he was in the city, as well as online communication with the girl. Investigators also gathered physical evidence at the rental property.

Police believe this was not an isolated incident and there may be more victims, saying Sameer may go by ‘Sam’ online.

Anyone who with information, or who may have been victimized, is asked to call Lethbridge police and reference file 25006945.

