N.B. RCMP probe of man’s sudden death, make public plea for assistance

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Brunswick say they are now investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old as a homicide.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence in Shenstone, N.B., south of Moncton, on the evening of Aug. 4.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Mounties say they located the man’s body inside the residence.

Police are now looking to speak with a male driver who stopped and spoke with an individual walking on Route 910 in the Shenstone and Hillsborough areas around Aug. 2.

The RCMP also say they want to speak with a woman who may have provided transportation to an individual around the same time.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the homicide or who was in the area at the time to contact its major crime unit.