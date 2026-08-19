N.B. RCMP probe of man’s sudden death, make public plea for assistance

Police in New Brunswick say they are now investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old as a homicide.
RCMP say they responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence in Shenstone, N.B., south of Moncton, on the evening of Aug. 4.
Get breaking National news
The Mounties say they located the man’s body inside the residence.
Police are now looking to speak with a male driver who stopped and spoke with an individual walking on Route 910 in the Shenstone and Hillsborough areas around Aug. 2.
The RCMP also say they want to speak with a woman who may have provided transportation to an individual around the same time.
RCMP are asking anyone with information about the homicide or who was in the area at the time to contact its major crime unit.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.