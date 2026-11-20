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More than a dozen people were charged Thursday with allegedly orchestrating a train heist operation to steal over USD$22 million in cargo from major retailers.

A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday by the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California said that 13 defendants were arrested on the 17-count indictment, charging them with burglarizing at least three dozen trains and stealing more than $22 million worth of Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, Milwaukee tools and other products before selling them on the black market.

The 14 men were indicted for conspiracy and theft of interstate railroad cargo. Two were also charged with violence against railroad carriers.

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The defendants include Nathan Daniel Angel, Daniel Angel, Rodolfo Angel, Jose Luis Angel, Donta Hedgeman, Fernando Alexis Alvarado Villegas, Daniel Garcia, Carlos Robert Estrada, Angel Sanchez, Ruben Mario Banuelos, Fredy Marquina, Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza and Ricardo Mares.

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“The scale of the theft is staggering. We have charged a crew of 14 in a scheme to steal more than $22.5 million in cargo from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash.”

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The men would allegedly disable the trains at a planned location by busting the brakes, at which point the goods would be offloaded onto trucks.

The goods were then peddled to an unnamed company that would resell the stolen merchandise for profit, according to the indictment.

“From February 2024 to August 2026, Nathan Angel targeted high-value trains traveling through Southern California carrying Nike sneakers and other products, intending to steal them and resell them on the black market. At his direction, Daniel Angel, Rodolfo Angel, Jose Angel, Villegas, Estrada, and Sanchez rented or used trucks and vans to drive burglars to the railroad tracks, where the burglars boarded the trains. These co-defendants also acted as lookouts,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California.

In group chats, the men shared numerous photos and videos of themselves busting into the train cars and posing with wads of cash and stolen merchandise, the indictment alleges.

They also allegedly shared AI photos of themselves captioned “Los Trenes,” which means the trains in Spanish, beneath photos of men throwing boxes of shoes off trains into nearby cars while police helicopters descended overhead.

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“From May 2025 to October 2025, Marquina and Martinez sold thousands of pairs of stolen Nike sneakers, many in their original Nike factory cartons, to Company 1 and received from Company 1 a total of approximately $1,081,493 for the stolen Nike products and other stolen items,” the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California said.

“This historic indictment, following a 14-month investigation assisted by our Bureau of Investigation, demonstrates the importance of dismantling entire criminal enterprises — from those stealing the cargo to those profiting from its resale,” Los Angeles County Nathan J. Hochman said.

“We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market,” Hochman added.

If convicted, the men could face anywhere from five to 20 years in federal prison.

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—With files from The Associated Press