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A Canadian faction of an alleged organized crime group based in Italy has been sanctioned by the United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department alleges the ‘Ndrangheta has become so powerful in recent years it dictates “events in Italy from across the ocean.”

The ‘Ndrangheta was founded in Calabria, Italy, and it has expanded across Europe, the Western Hemisphere and Australia, the department said. The faction it sanctioned is based in the Greater Toronto Area.

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The ‘Ndrangheta’s primary business comes from drug trafficking, with some estimates stating that almost 80 per cent of the European cocaine trade is controlled by the ‘Ndrangheta, the department alleges.

It further accuses the Toronto faction of using the Canadian and U.S. financial systems to launder money and commit other criminal activities, including murder.

The department also issued sanctions targeting an Australian motorcycle gang, known as Comancheros. It alleges that the two groups provide logistical support to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

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The department said the sanctions are aimed at disrupting the financial infrastructure of both organizations to cut off support to the cartels that “flood our communities with deadly drugs and help protect American lives.”

“Cartels do not operate in isolation. They rely on other criminal organizations like the Comancheros and ‘Ndrangheta to move drugs, launder illicit proceeds and ultimately poison Americans with narcotics,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

“Treasury will continue to expose and disrupt narcoterrorism networks to keep America safe.”

— with files from The Canadian Press