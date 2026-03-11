Calgary man, 23, charged with sexual assault, voyeurism after dating app meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive and graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Police say a Calgary man has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism after allegedly meeting a woman on a dating app and assaulting her at his residence.

Investigators say the woman began communicating with the man on a dating app in October 2025 and later arranged to meet him in person for a date.

Authorities say the woman went to the man’s residence in southeast Calgary on Nov. 1, 2025, at about 5 p.m.

During her time at the residence, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her and took photos of her without her permission.

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on March 10, 2026, and seized items related to the case.

Spencer Maximus Andrews, 23, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2026.

Police say consent must be given by both parties before engaging in any sexual activity and that sexual contact is never acceptable without clear, voluntary and specific consent.

They also say there is no time limit in Canada on reporting a sexual assault and encourage anyone who believes they are a victim to report it, even if many years have passed.

Police ask anyone with information about this or similar incidents to contact them.