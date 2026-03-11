Menu

Share

2 comments

  1. Fred
    March 11, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    Please leave our Canadian silver fox and his family alone to enjoy their well deserved vacation. Carney has done so much for our country and is probably the smartest (and best) PM in our Canadian history.

  2. Me
    March 11, 2026 at 5:19 pm

    Yeah he needs a break, all that travel, and fancy cuisine….curious to see if he dares go to the bar and sing around a piano on taxpayers dime….

Politics

Carney to vacation in UK, Italy after latest PM trip: sources

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 5:08 pm
1 min read
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters on the final day of a three country tour, in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters on the final day of a three country tour, in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to vacation in both the United Kingdom and Italy during March break, according to two sources.

The prime minister will not fly home with the Canadian delegation that is scheduled to come back to Canada from Carney’s trip to Yellowknife, Norway and London on March 16, instead staying in Europe to vacation.

Sources tell Global News Carney will vacation in London and then head to Rome.

The House of Commons is not sitting during the time Carney will be away and many members of Parliament often take vacations during that week.

Global News reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office to ask about the vacation but has yet to receive a comment.

How Carney’s travel compares to other Canadian prime ministers
