Carney to vacation in UK, Italy after latest PM trip: sources

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to vacation in both the United Kingdom and Italy during March break, according to two sources.

The prime minister will not fly home with the Canadian delegation that is scheduled to come back to Canada from Carney’s trip to Yellowknife, Norway and London on March 16, instead staying in Europe to vacation.

Sources tell Global News Carney will vacation in London and then head to Rome.

The House of Commons is not sitting during the time Carney will be away and many members of Parliament often take vacations during that week.

Global News reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office to ask about the vacation but has yet to receive a comment.