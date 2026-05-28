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5 comments

  1. M
    May 28, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Wait a minute…this can’t be our inept, corrupt, high spending federal government’s fault. Nooo….this is Trump’s fault! Tariffs! Tariffs! Tariffs!

  2. kdt
    May 28, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    There is always a way to screw a result.
    This new ranking system just proves it

  3. Robert James
    May 28, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    I wonder why Canada is circling the toilet bowl?

  4. NF
    May 28, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    Keep those elbows up right????

  5. Bob B
    May 28, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    New lows achieved year in year out.
    The benefits and of Liberal policies continue to shine thru!

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Canada

Canada tumbles in ‘best country’ rankings, sits below the U.S.

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 12:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s World Happiness Report ranking slides to 25th among countries surveyed'
Canada’s World Happiness Report ranking slides to 25th among countries surveyed
WATCH ABOVE: Canada's World Happiness Report ranking slides to 25th among countries surveyed – Mar 19, 2026
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Canada has dropped several places in a global ranking list of the “best countries” in the world, one step below its neighbour to the south.

According to the U.S. News Best Countries ranking, Canada ranked 19th on the list for 2025, while the United States ranked 18th.

The rankings mark a tumble for Canada, which placed fourth in 2024 and second in 2023. However, this is largely owing to a change in methodology for how the rankings are decided.

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Instead of the “the perceptions-based approach of prior years,” the list ranked countries on eight metrics – governance, health, infrastructure, natural environment, opportunity, civic health, culture and tourism, and economic development.

Governance and infrastructure, in which Canada ranked 18th and 20th. respectively, had the highest weightage. While Canada scored high on lack of political violence and the rule of law, the governance score was dragged down by its tax system.

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On infrastructure, while Canada got a perfect score on electricity access, it scored quite poorly on renewable electricity.

Canada’s natural environment ranked 63rd, the country’s lowest rank on any metric. This was largely due to high carbon emissions and a lack of urban green space, according to the ranking. Canada’s highest rank was for culture and tourism, ranking eighth in the world.

The country ranked 27th in health. While Canada got a perfect score on universal health coverage and scored very high on life expectancy, its overall health score was dragged down by a lack of physicians and hospital beds.

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