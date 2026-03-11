Premier Moe hits back at Ottawa’s gun buyback program through certificate exemptions

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s government is fighting back against Ottawa’s gun buyback program through measures it says aim to protect firearm owners.

The province says it’s proposing legislative changes that would allow owners to apply for exemption certificates on guns prohibited by the federal government.

It says the certificates would allow owners to continue to possess and store their guns until Ottawa provides fair compensation for them.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatchewan says the certificates would also exempt owners from some charges.

A section of the Criminal Code gives firearms exemptions for police, military and people who are under the authority of federal or provincial governments.

Applications for certificates would be only available to those with valid licences and they must be in good standing.

Premier Scott Moe told delegates Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities that his government is taking a “firm stand” against Ottawa’s “gun grab.”

Story continues below advertisement

“No one is going to show up on your doorstep and say, ‘We need to gather up your firearms,” Moe said.