Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premier Moe hits back at Ottawa’s gun buyback program through certificate exemptions

By Jeremy Simes Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal gun buyback program launches, drawing mixed reaction'
Federal gun buyback program launches, drawing mixed reaction
RELATED: The federal government has launched a voluntary buyback for newly prohibited assault style weapons. Some licensed gun owners argue the program targets lawful owners rather than criminals. – Jan 19, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s government is fighting back against Ottawa’s gun buyback program through measures it says aim to protect firearm owners.

The province says it’s proposing legislative changes that would allow owners to apply for exemption certificates on guns prohibited by the federal government.

It says the certificates would allow owners to continue to possess and store their guns until Ottawa provides fair compensation for them.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan says the certificates would also exempt owners from some charges.

A section of the Criminal Code gives firearms exemptions for police, military and people who are under the authority of federal or provincial governments.

Applications for certificates would be only available to those with valid licences and they must be in good standing.

Premier Scott Moe told delegates Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities that his government is taking a “firm stand” against Ottawa’s “gun grab.”

Story continues below advertisement

“No one is going to show up on your doorstep and say, ‘We need to gather up your firearms,” Moe said.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices