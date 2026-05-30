Toronto police seek suspects after 27-year-old fatally shot ‘steps from home’

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A 27-year-old Toronto man is dead after a shooting in North York late Friday night, which police are saying is not believed to be targeted.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive at about 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures before he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim, identified as Hussein Elmi, 27, of Toronto, later died in hospital.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, homicide investigators said it remains early in the investigation and have not ruled out any possible motives.

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“I do not believe this was a targeted incident,” Sgt. Jason Davis said, adding it is too early to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.

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Investigators said a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up before the shooting and the suspects were on foot when the incident occurred, with the victim just steps from his home.

“This gentleman was tragically almost home. I have no indication that he had any interaction with the suspects at this time,” Davis said.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, surveillance video or other information to come forward.

“A 27-year-old man tragically lost his life last night and every little bit of information matters,” Davis said.

The family of the victim has been notified.

Davis said investigators are also aware of reports of gunshots in the area earlier this week and are looking into whether there is any connection.

“Our role right now is to find those responsible,” he said.

Officers remain highly visible in the area as the investigation continues and are asking anyone with dashcam footage, photos or videos to contact authorities.