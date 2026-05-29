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Crime

Four people arrested in Vancouver for alleged casino cheating operation

By Jeff Lee Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 6:33 pm
2 min read
An image provided by the CFSEU shows some of the money seized in the alleged casino cheating operation. View image in full screen
An image provided by the CFSEU shows some of the money seized in the alleged casino cheating operation. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation Team (JIGIT)
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Two men and two women were arrested in Vancouver on May 5 in relation to a more than $200,000 alleged casino cheating operation.

It only took one day for the arrests to be made in the case after allegations of suspected cheating on May 4 were flagged at a Vancouver casino by the Independent Gambling Control Office (IGCO).

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation Team (JIGIT) was called in and the four people were found on May 4.

They were arrested in Vancouver on May 5.

With the ongoing investigation of the alleged cheating, investigators are pursuing charges of possession of proceeds obtained by crime and uttering forged documents.

“In this case, early detection, real-time monitoring, effective information sharing, and coordinated action between IGCO investigators and our policing partners enabled a rapid response that led to arrests and the recovery of suspected proceeds,” Sam MacLeod, general manager of the IGCO, said in a release.

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Concerns around casino cheating have been on high alert after the arrests in 2007 of the ‘Tran Organization’ members. Their scams involved around $7 million across several casinos in North America, including Ontario’s Casino Rama.

Click to play video: 'B.C. casinos became ‘unwitting’ laundromats for dirty money'
B.C. casinos became ‘unwitting’ laundromats for dirty money

Despite the decline of gambling among Canadians, there has been an increase in online gambling markets across the country.

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With the easily accessible nature of online gambling, there has in turn been a heightened interest and participation of youth in B.C., according to a report from the McCreary Centre Society.

TransUnion Canada’s report found that gambling was the most prevalent in terms of online fraud attempts compared to industries such as retail or government services.
Although it can be more difficult to cheat in online casinos due to technological advancements that detect fraudulent behaviour quicker, experts warn that people can face negative consequences from those actions.

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The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) reported that there is more than a 40 per cent chance of online gamblers who meet the criteria for problems with gambling compared to only lottery gamblers.

Gambling-related harm towards financial, emotional, or interpersonal relationships was also at a higher risk of more than 20 per cent, according to that report.

To reduce these risks, the CCSA say there should be strengthening and continued maintenance of how gambling services are conducted and managed by provincial and territorial Crown corporations.

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