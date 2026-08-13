Hamilton man wanted in child sexual assault case arrested in California after decades

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A Hamilton man wanted in Canada in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child has been arrested in California after more than three decades, U.S. immigration officials say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) San Francisco office said Charles Peter Billone, 64, was arrested in Santa Cruz, Calif.

In an Aug. 4 social media post, immigration officials described Billone as a fugitive from Canada since 1991 and said he is wanted in Canada for sexual assault involving a child.

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Hamilton police confirmed to Global News that the man arrested in California is the same person wanted in their investigation.

Police said they have been working closely with the Crown’s office on the case.

However, there are currently no extradition proceedings underway, Hamilton police said.

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U.S. officials said Billone also has previous convictions for stolen property, assault and drug offences.

He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, according to U.S. authorities.