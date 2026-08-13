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Crime

Hamilton man wanted in child sexual assault case arrested in California after decades

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 7:17 pm
1 min read
Photo of accused provided by ERO San Francisco.
Photo of accused provided by ERO San Francisco. ERO San Francisco
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A Hamilton man wanted in Canada in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child has been arrested in California after more than three decades, U.S. immigration officials say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) San Francisco office said Charles Peter Billone, 64, was arrested in Santa Cruz, Calif.

In an Aug. 4 social media post, immigration officials described Billone as a fugitive from Canada since 1991 and said he is wanted in Canada for sexual assault involving a child.

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Hamilton police confirmed to Global News that the man arrested in California is the same person wanted in their investigation.

Police said they have been working closely with the Crown’s office on the case.

However, there are currently no extradition proceedings underway, Hamilton police said.

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U.S. officials said Billone also has previous convictions for stolen property, assault and drug offences.

He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, according to U.S. authorities.

Hamilton police said they no longer have the original 1991 release related to the case and could not provide a photograph of Billone.

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