Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s dairy companies boost production amid ‘national cottage cheese shortage’

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 5:06 pm
2 min read
cottage cheese View image in full screen
Cheese maker, Britton Comer, checks the curds as he makes a batch of cottage cheese at Traders Point Creamery in Zionsville, Ind. Michael Conroy/AP Photo via The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With high-protein diets still circulating on social media, with the fan favourite being cottage cheese, dairy producers are betting on this being more than a trend.

“Our customers are asking for more. Unfortunately, we’re sort of tapped out at our current capacities as we speak,” Suzanna Dalrymple, president and CEO of Gay Lea Foods, told Global News.

Gay Lea Foods, which makes Nordica cottage cheese, is expanding its Toronto production facilities to increase output.

On Tuesday, the dairy company announced a $200 million investment to “significantly” expand its Clayson Road dairy manufacturing facility in Toronto, saying the investment will help to address what it calls a “national cottage cheese shortage.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

National production of cottage cheese is on the rise. Production increased from 8,571 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025 to 9,870 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from Statistics Canada. That marks a 15 per cent increase in one year.

Story continues below advertisement

There is approximately 12 to 14 grams of protein in a half cup serving of Nordica cottage cheese, making up more than 20 per cent of Health Canada’s recommended daily protein intake for most people.

“I think really fundamentally people are looking for more affordable animal proteins and dairy is really having a moment because of that,” Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, told Global News.

Dalrymple said TikTok has helped play a role.

“I love the videos. They’re so fun to watch. And at the beginning, I think that was what contributed to a lot of people thinking that maybe it was a fad,” she said. “But it’s certainly not.”

Earlier this year, dairy co-op Agropur also announced plans to expand its cottage cheese production.

“It means that they’re pretty confident that it’s not just a trend,” Charlebois said. “It’s really going to be something that’s going to be sustainable over the long term.”

Gay Lea Foods says the expansion is expected to be complete by 2028.

with files from Jacqueline Hansen, Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices