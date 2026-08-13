3 security guards charged for alleged assault at downtown Winnipeg nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Three security guards were arrested in connection with an assault at a downtown Winnipeg nightclub, police said.

A 35-year-old, 37-year-old and 58-year-old were arrested at Winnipeg Police Headquarters Thursday and are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release Wednesday.

The trio were arrested in relation to an alleged assault of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.

Police said it occurred at a “licensed premise” in the 400 block of Main Street at approximately 1 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was left injured and taken to hospital, according to WPS.

Winnipeg Sea Bears guard, Teddy Allen, was in a downtown Winnipeg nightclub that same night, the team said in an Aug. 3 news release.

Story continues below advertisement

A social media video of the alleged assault showed the Sea Bears’ guard being removed by club security.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“What we’ve seen and heard to date leads us to believe that Teddy was the victim of an assault at the hands of security at a downtown nightclub,” the Winnipeg Sea Bears wrote in an updated news release shared the following day.

In the latter release, the team said Allen was released from hospital, but the extent of his injuries would prevent him from playing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playoffs.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears will tip off against the Brampton Honey Badgers at home in the Canada Life Centre Saturday, without Allen, he confirmed in a statement posted to the team’s social media.

The 28-year-old is in the running for the MVP of the CEBL. He scored a league single-season record, with 667 total points in 2026. Allen also set a team mark after getting nine three-point buckets in a single contest, the league said.

“You got to see me at my best and it’s a shame that I had to leave under these circumstances,” Allen’s statement reads, adding that he will not offer details on his injuries.

“The assault on me should have never happened nor should it happen to anyone for any reason. The thing about my life is that when I’ve been knocked down, I get back up which is exactly what I am going to do now.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he would be cheering his team on from home while they play the single, determining championship game.

Allen hopes to “be back at it later in the fall,” he said.