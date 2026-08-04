‘Heavy heart day’ at Winnipeg Sea Bears practice after player reportedly assaulted

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A player with Winnipeg’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team was injured after he was reportedly assaulted at a downtown nightclub Sunday night, the Sea Bears said.

A video shared on social media shows Teddy Allen, the Sea Bears’ guard, being removed by security at the Palomino Night Club in downtown Winnipeg.

The team alleges Allen was assaulted by security at the club and is suffering from “significant” injuries despite his release from hospital.

“What we’ve seen and heard to date leads us to believe that Teddy was the victim of an assault at the hands of security at a downtown nightclub,” the Winnipeg Sea Bears wrote Tuesday in a news release.

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“He will require further diagnosis, follow up care and potentially surgery, which means he will not be available for our playoff game this coming Thursday.”

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In emailed statements to Global News on Monday and Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it is investigating the incident, but did not provide further information. The Sea Bears said it is co-operating with the police investigation.

Palomino Night Club did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Allen is originally from Phoenix, Ariz. He signed with the Sea Bears in 2022 after graduating from New Mexico State University.

Sea Bears coach Mike Raimbault spoke with the media Tuesday. He said he has seen Allen “a little bit” since Sunday.

“We’re thinking about Teddy as a human and as a person and as a friend and as a teammate. So, I mean obviously, those things are there. Today was a workday, but also a heavy heart day,” said Raimbault.

“The guys are obviously thinking about him as well.”

Raimbault did not comment on the video or share further details about Allen’s injuries. He said the team is focused on readying for Thursday’s playoff game against the Saskatoon Mamba.